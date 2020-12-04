UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $430.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.96.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $348.68 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.22. The company has a market capitalization of $330.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,406.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 81,402 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,379,000 after acquiring an additional 75,998 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,679,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

