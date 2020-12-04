US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,017 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novavax were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVAX. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $443,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,576. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $129.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 1.63. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.56 million. Novavax’s revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.93.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

