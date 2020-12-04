US Bancorp DE Buys Shares of 42,570 The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 139.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,062,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,687 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,921,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,649,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get The RealReal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.72.

REAL opened at $14.46 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 3.62.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $2,035,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,157,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,699,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,009,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,095 shares of company stock worth $6,997,555. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.