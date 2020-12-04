US Bancorp DE Has $609,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after acquiring an additional 117,563 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 207,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $4,505,359.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 222,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,743,666.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $188,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,853.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,142,333 shares of company stock valued at $77,331,803 over the last three months. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

NYSE:DELL opened at $70.91 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 143.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.