US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 1,086.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MyoKardia were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MyoKardia in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MyoKardia by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 73,723 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MyoKardia in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MyoKardia by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MyoKardia by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on MYOK shares. Citigroup downgraded MyoKardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded MyoKardia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded MyoKardia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MyoKardia in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of MyoKardia in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MyoKardia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $224.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.90 and a 200 day moving average of $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.84. MyoKardia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that MyoKardia, Inc. will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MyoKardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Mavacamten, an orally administered allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

