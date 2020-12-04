US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1,041.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $77.15 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.