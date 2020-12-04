US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.04.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

