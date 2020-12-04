US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,044 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

MGM stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.28. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

