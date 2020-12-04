US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,508 Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 231.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CONMED were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth $14,643,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 15.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 125.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth $208,000.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $271,145.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,944.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $40,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $5,154.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,986 shares of company stock worth $4,244,824 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $100.33 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $115.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.61, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

