US Bancorp DE Purchases 7,217 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.67 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.223 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd.

