US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Wabtec by 63,022.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 123,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 123,524 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wabtec by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Wabtec by 419.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 55,921 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Wabtec by 5.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in Wabtec by 4.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 147,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. ValuEngine raised Wabtec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

In other Wabtec news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $614,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,061 shares of company stock worth $19,163,712 in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. Wabtec Co. has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

