US Bancorp DE Sells 3,786 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Vocera Communications worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,074,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 32,205 shares during the period.

VCRA opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.48 and a beta of 0.09. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

VCRA has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $89,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $178,228.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,604.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,467 shares of company stock worth $2,350,836. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

