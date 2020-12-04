US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -69.21 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $40.69.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.65.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

