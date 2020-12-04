US Bancorp DE Trims Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 83.9% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 58,914 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 175.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 13,216 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $57,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

