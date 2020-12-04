US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.26% of NVE worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in NVE by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 462,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP grew its position in NVE by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 29,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in NVE by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in NVE by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVE during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $52.05 on Friday. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.56 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised NVE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

