US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $27.00 at Barclays

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on USFD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. US Foods has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in US Foods by 26.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,337,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,656,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

