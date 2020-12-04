Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. CSFB restated a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy stock opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.