ValuEngine Lowers Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Adient from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.69.

Adient stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 19.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Adient by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

