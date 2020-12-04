ValuEngine Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. Camping World has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth $2,229,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth $650,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

