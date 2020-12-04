ValuEngine Lowers Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CTB. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of CTB opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

