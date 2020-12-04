ValuEngine Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DG. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.68.

NYSE:DG opened at $214.49 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,406,399 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dollar General by 42.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Dollar General by 6,179.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

