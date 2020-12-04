ValuEngine Lowers Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVBG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.69.

Shares of EVBG opened at $131.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 0.63. Everbridge has a one year low of $76.52 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.05.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,774 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $345,307.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,636.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total transaction of $100,755.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $34,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $6,031,651. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Everbridge by 32.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,432,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,053,000 after buying an additional 354,213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Everbridge by 98.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,476,000 after buying an additional 234,824 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 442.8% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 275,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 225,135 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Everbridge by 133.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after buying an additional 161,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Everbridge by 3,073.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 155,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 150,926 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

