ValuEngine Lowers Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.44.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $293.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.22. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $310.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 17.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

