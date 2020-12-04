ValuEngine Lowers Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Workiva from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Workiva from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.89.

Shares of WK opened at $75.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05. Workiva has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $1,381,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,263 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,710. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Workiva by 578.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

