ValuEngine Upgrades Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.24.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $272.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Diamond S Shipping by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,277,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 700,658 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,399,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $2,144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 256,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

