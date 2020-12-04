ValuEngine Upgrades Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.06.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Analysts expect that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.6167 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 121.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.