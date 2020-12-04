ValuEngine Upgrades H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. H&R Block presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE:HRB opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.03 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 299.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3,915.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 25.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

