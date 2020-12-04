Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the October 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BNDW stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $82.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

