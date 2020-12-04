Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $332.00 at Morgan Stanley

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $332.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $273.90 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.26 and its 200 day moving average is $258.88.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $274,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,634. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

