VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VEREIT were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 308,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 120,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 303,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

In other VEREIT news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on VEREIT from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VEREIT from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $7.47 on Friday. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). VEREIT had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.