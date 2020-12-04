Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Verona Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 34.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,240,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,240,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $6,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

