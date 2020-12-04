Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $267.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $247.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VRTX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.83.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $226.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

