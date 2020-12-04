Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 52 week high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

