Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Raised to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VWDRY. UBS Group cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. HSBC cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $64.76 on Monday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

