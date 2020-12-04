Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Price Target Raised to GBX 500 at Barclays

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 511.64 ($6.68) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 442.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 410.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.51. Vesuvius plc has a twelve month low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 522 ($6.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07.

Get Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.