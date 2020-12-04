Viad (NYSE:VVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. Viad has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $70.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $649.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.65. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viad will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Viad by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Viad by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Viad by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Viad by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

