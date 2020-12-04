Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $60,047.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 15,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $181,635.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,046 shares in the company, valued at $759,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,558 shares of company stock worth $2,751,744 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.81. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.57 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.