Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Vireo Health International in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Vireo Health International stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. Vireo Health International has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43.

Vireo Health International Company Profile

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, wholesale and retail of medical cannabis products. The company sells and distributes its products through dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

