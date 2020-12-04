Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) Shares Gap Down to $141.75

Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.75, but opened at $137.20. Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) shares last traded at $135.50, with a volume of 1,295,660 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on VMUK shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 146.20 ($1.91).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.87.

In other Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) news, insider Darren Pope acquired 11,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £14,966.95 ($19,554.42). Also, insider Ian S. Smith sold 26,309 shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16), for a total transaction of £23,415.01 ($30,591.86).

Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) Company Profile (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services for retail and business customers in the United Kingdom. It provides its services under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands through retail branches, lounges, business banking centers, direct and online channels, and brokers.

