Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 11,400 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 750,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,345,000 after buying an additional 80,150 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACHC opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

