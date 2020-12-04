Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cabot were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cabot during the third quarter worth $57,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cabot by 15.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the second quarter worth $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.58 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

