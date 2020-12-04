Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 40,000 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 111.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 49.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

