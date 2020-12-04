Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,300 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,505,000 after buying an additional 10,328,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after buying an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,320,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,417,000 after buying an additional 1,435,322 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,667,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after buying an additional 745,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.06 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $442.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.10.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

