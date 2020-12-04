Vistra (NYSE:VST) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Get Vistra alerts:

VST stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In related news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 51.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Vistra by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Read More: What causes a recession?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.