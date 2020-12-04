Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Shares Gap Down to $5.11

Shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.11, but opened at $4.63. Viveve Medical shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 3,528 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.27. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 564.50% and a negative net margin of 828.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viveve Medical, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

