VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:VOC opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.01. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.46%. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VOC Energy Trust stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned 0.99% of VOC Energy Trust worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2019, its underlying properties had interests in 475.9 net producing wells and 52,233.0 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.7 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

