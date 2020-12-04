Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Position Lifted by Natixis

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Voya Financial were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Also, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

Voya Financial stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.