VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) (LON:VRE) Shares Gap Down to $14.50

VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) (LON:VRE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $14.00. VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) shares last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 123,593 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.67. The company has a current ratio of 16.61, a quick ratio of 16.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 million and a PE ratio of -5.19.

About VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) (LON:VRE)

VR Education Holdings Plc, through its subsidiary Immersive VR Education Limited, operates as a virtual/augmented reality software company in education and simulated training sector worldwide. The company offers ENGAGE, an online virtual learning and corporate training platform that provides educators and corporate trainers the tools they need to create their own content in virtual classrooms or virtual training environments.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VR Education Holdings Plc (VRE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.