W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Holdings Cut by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 29.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.1% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the third quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $66.95 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

