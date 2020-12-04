Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €100.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.33 ($115.69).

Shares of WCH opened at €103.20 ($121.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €91.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.69. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1 year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1 year high of €104.80 ($123.29).

About Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F)

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

